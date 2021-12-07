“TRACY has fallen!” shouted a woman as jubilation broke out among supporters last night at the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) camp in Roxborough when it became clear that the party had wrested control of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in yesterday’s election.
The People’s National Movement (PNM) and the PDP were locked in a 6-6 deadlock after the THA January 25 polls in a 12-seat system.
Just over 10 months later the people of Tobago sent a strong message to the PNM, wiping out the seats the party had won previously.
PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine suffered an embarrassing defeat, losing her Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat.
Just before 10 p.m. the people on the ground at the PDP camp indicated the party was leading in 11 of the 15 seats.
The pattern of the high voter turnout was seen in the numbers registered for the PDP candidates, several enjoying a large victory margin.
In Parlatuvier/L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside PDP Deputy Leader Farley Augustine received 1,414 votes compared with the PNM’s Franka Cordner’s 614 votes.
In Belle Garden/Glamorgan, preliminary results showed Faith B Yisrael recorded 1,057 votes with PNM candidate Kenneth Thomas trailing behind with 509 votes.
In Mason Hall/Moriah the PDP’s Ian Pollard garnered 1,072 votes in preliminary vote with the PNM’s Laurence Hislop copping 542 votes.
Earlier in the day, just after noon, both Augustine and Duke were confident of victory, saying the high voter turnout was a sign of triumph for the party.
The party had indicated that it will host its post-election activities at the Cyd Gray Stadium in Roxborough. However, when the Express arrived at the stadium there was heavy police presence.
The Express understands that the party was told by the police it could not be there and so it moved its post-election activities to its small Roxborough office.
PDP supporters lined the streets in their party T-shirts, waving flags and blowing whistles in jubilation while a large contingent of police officers kept a close watch and issued warnings.
Three candles were lit and the women broke out in song.
“Allyuh have to go and check Rowley heart! Rowley is not a Tobagonian, Rowley is a Trinidadian,” a man shouted.
“Watson Duke writing over the books of history in Tobago,” shouted another.
A woman shouted “eight in the bag!” at 9 p.m., sending supporters into a frenzy.
“God don’t sleep! We want a change. The ghetto youth, the old, the young, everybody come out because we want change and if Farley and the PDP do stupidness we voting them out too,” said Lisa Mulcare.
When it was declared that Davidson-Celestine had lost her Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat PDP supporters erupted into ecstatic celebrations.
“Nobody lives there! The PNM doesn’t live here! Only PDP lives here! Take that in yuh pipe and smoke it,” yelled a man.
The Express was told that the PDP leadership opted to not be present to ensure there was no flocking to the venue and mass celebrations following their massive victory given the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to maintain related health protocols.
At 10 p.m. a heavy convoy of police from the Guard and Emergency Branch showed up at Roxborough and instructed the crowds to disburse.
The people verbally objected but they all began walking away.