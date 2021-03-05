Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke issued an ultimatum yesterday. And it was immediately rejected by PNM leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
Speaking in an i95 interview yesterday, Duke said the PDP having the positions of deputy chief secretary, deputy presiding officer and secretary for finance in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) were “non-negotiable” in ending the six-six deadlock.
“This (the negotiations) could end very quickly. It could end in disaster or it could end in a way forward. We have given them the lofty positions going forward, the ice-cream licking positions, the positions of the kings and queens that men would kill and die for—to be chief secretary... This is a Westminster system where the Chief Secretary still rules the roost. We have said ‘go ahead, have your way and take that’,” he said.
Duke said in a negotiation everything was on the table and he was not operating with a closed mind.
“But there comes a time when something is placed on the table and it is dubbed the last offer. And those who have offered it must ask themselves the question whether they should forego the entire negotiation or accept it. Because having the Deputy Presiding Officer, the Deputy Chief Secretary and the Secretary for Finance, those are deal breakers for us. They are non-negotiable items for us. And so we are not going to negotiate that,” he said.
Asked whether this is the PDP’s last offer, Duke said he would not say that. But he said the three positions were deal breakers. “And if they want it then they are breaking the deal and we would have to reset what it is we are willing to give up,” he said.
Duke said the PNM was entitled to say that they want those positions, “but we will not give it up,” he said.
Duke: PM was unusually calm
Duke also said the Prime Minister was “unusually” calm and collected at the meeting with the 12 Assemblymen on Wednesday and he heard a “level of care” in Rowley’s voice. “And I commend him for that,” he said.
He said the Prime Minister talked about making friends, not enemies, in politics and also indicated that he wanted to have the bill dealing with Tobago’s autonomy passed but the PNM lacked the requisite majority.
Duke said the PDP indicated that it would be willing to come to Trinidad with the six PNM Assemblymen to encourage Parliamentarians to support the Self Government bill, which is currently at the Joint Select Committee.
He said the people of Tobago wanted an “amalgamation” (“I don’t like the word power-sharing”) for the management of Tobago’s affairs until the ushering in of the Constitutional Amendment Tobago Self-Government bill. He said the working together of both groups required maturity, commitment and love for the people of Tobago.
Duke said Davidson-Celestine was “very guarded” at the meeting. “She is not politically astute and she is seeing an opportunity to multiply her (political) stocks and she is hesitant.”
He said the PDP prepared a Memorandum of Understanding which was sent off on Wednesday night to Davidson-Celestine. He said the working together of both groups required maturity, commitment and love for the people of Tobago.
The Prime Minister has indicated his desire to have the negotiations between the two sides settled by the time he leaves Tobago this weekend.
Tracy: Duke cannot act as if he has the upper hand
However, Davidson-Celestine said for Duke to put forward in the public domain non-negotiable demands defeats the purpose of negotiations. She said the negotiations were aimed at advancing an arrangement that would see the two political parties coming together for a functioning Tobago House of Assembly.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, she said: “We did not ask Watson Duke for a proposal. Watson Duke came to us. And I don’t know that Watson Duke could be acting as if he is in control of the Executive Council at this point.
“If we are to follow the law...the Act gives clear authority to the current Executive to be managing the affairs of Tobago until such time that we can call another election. So for me, (for him) to put forward in the public space that he is hell-bent on holding on to his position as a non-negotiable demand without us even accepting the proposal at this point in time, to my mind, defeats the purpose of any conversations, or discussions or negotiations.”
If he made those statements publicly it defeats the purpose of what we are trying to achieve, she added.
“At this point in time we have a Chief Secretary, a deputy Chief Secretary and four other functioning members of the Executive Council and we have been running the administration of Tobago since January 25. So Watson Duke cannot act as if he has the upper hand in this particular situation and if it is that he has put a position on the table, then I don’t know that you can start to take the discussion out in the public domain without giving us the opportunity to look at that proposal and come back with a position,” Davidson-Celestine stated.
She confirmed that she has received a written proposal from the PDP. “And I would have indicated that I am not committing the PNM to anything at this point. I have to talk to the executive of the PNM to get from them their position on this particular proposal. Because Watson Duke did indicate that he had discussions with his membership and so I too have to have discussions with my membership,” she said.
She said Tobago was not in a “disastrous situation” as suggested by Duke. She said the amendments to the THA Act have been passed in the House and are at the pre-proclamation stage and “we are waiting for them to be proclaimed... and so if it is that we can’t get anywhere with this unity government that they are advancing we have that option — that for the Chief Secretary to trigger elections”.
She said the PDP needed to understand that both parties were equal partners in this arrangement and they (the PDP) don’t have any upper hand on the PNM at this point.