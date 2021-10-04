AN officer attached to the Traffic Branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was granted $15,000 bail with a surety when he appeared before a justice of the peace yesterday after he was held for driving under the influence (DUI).
Sergeant John Phillips, 46, of Bournes Road, St James, was charged on Saturday night after a breathalyser test was administered which revealed his breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed legal limit.
The Express was told at about 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt Wellington was on sentry duty at Maracas/St Joseph Police Station when he saw a silver station wagon reversing into the station compound.
He approached the driver of the vehicle, identified himself and questioned the driver to determine the reason why he was in the compound.
While he was questioning the driver, PCs Maharaj and Figaro of the mobile patrol arrived at the station and approached the driver.
They observed that the driver’s eyes were blood red and his speech slurred. At this point the breathalyser test was administered.
The driver subsequently identified himself and was charged accordingly.
He is expected to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate on November 3.