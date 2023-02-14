A fallen tree and utility lines are the cause of traffic being experienced on the Lady Young Road.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
At around 5.15 p.m. on Tuesday (February 14), the police service issued a notice on its social media page advising of a temporary disruption of traffic near the Hilton Hotel, due to a fallen tree and utility lines lying across the roadway.
"Police officers are on site directing traffic at this time and motorists should seek alternative routes as commuting delays are expected this afternoon," the post said.