WITH five road deaths over the weekend, the police have issued a reminder to the public of the importance of exercising vigilance, responsibility, and sound judgment when using the nation’s roads.
The road carnage began on Friday night when a four-year-old child was fatally injured when he, his six-year-old brother were with their mother as they attempted to cross the eastbound carriageway of the Beetham Highway.
They were struck by two vehicles, and the child died at the scene, while his mother and brother suffered serious injuries.
Then on Saturday along the M2 Ring Road, Golconda, driver Andre Ross, 22, of Mafeking Village, and his girlfriend Reane Nayan, 22, of Barrackpore, both lost their lives.
Ross lost control of his Honda Civic motor vehicle and collided with a Toyota Fortuner proceeding in the opposite direction.
Also on Saturday, victim Gilbert Pierre, who had been hit by a Mercedes Benz vehicle as attempted to cross the Eastern Main Road in El Dorado on July 12, succumbed to his injuries.
Then on Sunday, motorcyclist Nkosi Kerr, 26, of Mt St George, collided with a white Isuzu pickup at Buccoo Road, Carnbee.
Kerr sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The TTPS said that these five road traffic deaths brought the number of persons who have lost their lives in road traffic accidents to 47 for this year, compared to 57 for the same period last year.
The TTPS said that although this figure represents a 21 per cent decrease, road fatalities continue to be of grave concern, as these incidents could have been prevented.
"The State has relaxed some of the Covid-19 Regulations which has resulted in increased traffic along the roads.
As a result, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has mandated increased road policing activities across the country.
The Commissioner wishes to remind motorists that there has been no relaxation by the TTPS on the enforcement of road traffic rules, including traffic signs" said the police service.
"The TTPS encourages citizens to patronise food establishments in an effort to stimulate the economy and support local business.
However, we implore all drivers to pay attention to where they park their vehicles to purchase food items as a cheap meal can cost them an extra $1,000 if they do so in a no parking area", said the TTPS.