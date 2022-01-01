crime tape

A 25-year-old fruit vendor was shot in the neck on Thursday evening.

The victim was at his stall on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, in the vicinity of the Orange Grove traffic lights, when at about 5.40 p.m. he was accosted by two masked men.

One of the suspects was armed with a firearm.

They relieved the vendor of $500, which represented the day’s sales.

The armed man proceeded to hit the vendor with the gun, while demanding more cash.

However, the weapon went off and the suspects fled the scene.

The vendor felt a burning sensation to his neck and realised he had been shot.

He raised an alarm and was rushed to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

His condition was said to be serious, but stable.

