The public is being informed of traffic restrictions in Siparia over the next three months.
A notice from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) cited the Traffic Control (Experimental Scheme) (Siparia) Regulations 2022, which states that parking is prohibited on Lalla Street. The same applies to De Gannes Lane between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, except on public holidays.
It also stated there shall be no parking on the western side of the San Fernando-Siparia (SS) Erin Road between the 19.97 and the 20.00 mile marks and also along the entry and exit ramps in front of the Siparia market compound.
A right turn is also not allowed from Lalla Street onto the SS Erin Road. The same is disallowed from Daisy Voison Street onto the SS Erin Road between 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m Mondays to Fridays, except on public holidays.
Anyone who contravenes these regulations commits a traffic violation and is liable to a $750 fine for the first violation and $1,000 for every subsequent traffic violation, the notice states.
Further, vehicles found parked in contravention of the order may be removed by the police, impounded and dealt with under the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.
The regulations started on November 28 2022 and will expire on February 27 2023.