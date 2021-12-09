The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) has advised that there will be a temporary traffic disruption along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway (Northbound lane) 32.0 km – 38.0 km mark (Claxton Bay Flyover to Gasparillo Flyover).
The MoWT said this is necessary in order to facilitate repairs to cable barriers, scheduled to begin on December 13 (Monday) and end on December 17 (Friday).
During the five-day period work will be carried out between the hours of 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.
Traffic during this period would be limited to a single lane within a section of the work zone.
In light of the above, motorists are advised to comply with the following:
• Proceed with caution and observe all directional signs and barriers.
• Comply with instructions from Police Officers or flag persons on-site, to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic.
• Be aware of equipment in the work zone and entering/exiting the site.
• Motorists should drive at a reduced speed and proceed with caution, on approaching the work zone.
The MoWT regrets any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for its continued co-operation.
Persons in need of further information can the Ministry’s website www.mowt.gov.tt, or call its Highways Division at 625-1225.