Five seamen have been lost at sea after their vessel sank in the waters off north Trinidad on Saturday afternoon.
Two men survived, and were picked up by coast guard officers five nautical miles north of Monos Island.
The coast guard said it received a distress call at 3.40p.m. that the MV Fair Chance, which is St Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged, had hit rough seas, and sank after its cargo shifted.
The vessel was carrying a shipment of steel products loaded at the Caricom port in Port of Spain.
Two men were rescued by a passing vessel, and taken by coast guard officers to Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas.
The search is underway for five missing men.
Reports out of St Vincent is that the captain, Dexter Chance, is among the missing.
The St Vincent Times reported being told by the Member of Parliament for the Southern Grenadines, Terrance Ollivierre: "The bottom of the boat is on top of the water, while the top is beneath the water. Two survived; I was told they were sitting on top of the boat. I was advised they were rescued by a powerboat from Trinidad that was making its way down from the Tobago keys to Trinidad. The Coast Guard would have been notified following the rescue of the two crew members”.