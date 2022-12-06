“DJ WAX was the greatest of all. He had love for everyone.”
Grieving widow Helen Hernandez paid tribute to her husband, disc jockey and broadcaster DJ Wax (Clyde Hart), who died at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, at 10.48 p.m. on Sunday.
Hart is survived by his daughter Kada Maria Hart and 14-year-old son Joshua Adams Hernandez. He was 67 years old.
Since his passing, the entertainment and cultural fraternities have been paying tribute to a man described as a trailblazer.
He was fondly remembered for his larger-than-life persona and his passion for culture.
One of his signature events was the D’Original Wax birthday party celebration on September 19 and pioneering the Road Show since 2003.
During his hospitalisation, several artistes extended get well wishes and prayers. Veteran calypsonian Crazy (Edwin Ayoung) sang at his bedside and Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley prayed for him and offered words of comfort to his wife.
Several fans expressed shock at his death since DJ Wax was busy promoting his latest show at Moonlighting Pub, Tunapuna, last weekend, but then his health took a drastic turn last week Tuesday. However, the event came off on Saturday and everyone wished him a speedy recovery.
DJ Wax worked at 105FM radio, before moving on to 104.7, where he worked closely with Robert and Sharon Amar.
‘A legend has fallen’
In a phone interview yesterday, teary-eyed Hernandez said the family was hoping DJ Wax’s health would have improved.
“It’s sad. We were praying and hoping DJ Wax would have pulled through. I was at work when they called me and told me to come to the hospital on Sunday night. A friend prayed with me, but he went home to his Maker. May he rest in peace,” said Hernandez.
Veteran calypsonian SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) said DJ Wax was a true friend.
“I am very sad. I took it on. He was a great friend for years. We did a lot of road shows together. We had good times,” he said yesterday.
DJ Dr Ross (Rossanno Chaitsingh) described DJ Wax as a mentor to many in the DJ arena.
“D’ Original Wax was the godfather of retro. He was responsible for several young DJs’ careers. I will never forget the first time we came out with the Fantastic Friday Road Show in 2003.
“It was DJ Wax, SuperBlue, Crazy and I. We went to every bar in the country. DJ Wax was a visionary. The road shows were considered at ‘hawk and spit’ level...bars were considered a place that’s not supposed to be visited. He was pioneer in that kind of entertainment. Now everybody wants to do a road show. He will be missed. He loved his children. A legend has fallen.”
Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) South chairman Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall) said DJ Wax was never shy in his support for calypsonians.
“He was one of the DJs who supported calypsonians steadfastly. He played my music and for that input I am eternally grateful. He liked to wear his national colours, especially his red, white and black bandannas and his obi seed necklaces. He had a rap and a distinct voice.
“He will be missed. On behalf of the calypso fraternity, I extend heartfelt condolences to his wife Helen and his loved ones.”
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.