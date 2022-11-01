Residents of Sevilla protested just before 10 a.m. yesterday in Couva during the sod-turning ceremony to begin construction on the Sevilla Transition Home.
Upset residents gathered outside the proposed Couva home site, which is near Sevilla Primary School.
One spokesperson for the group, Chandra Bobart, a former chief executive officer of Caroni Ltd, told members of the media that there was no consultation with residents as to the purpose of the facility, and how it would affect the utilities that are already restricted in the area.
They were also worried about their safety since the community is mostly made up of retired Caroni workers and older people.
Another spokesperson for the group, Arjoon Singh, who lives in the area, said,
“At this point in time, we do not know what is going to take place at this building.
“We first heard that it was going to be a safe house, and then we heard it was going to be a place for underprivileged youth, and then it was going to be a house for battered women, so we are very confused.”
According to Singh, most of the residents have spent 40 to 50 years of their lives in the quiet community with little to no disturbance from outside forces.
“Nobody is telling us how this (construction) will impact us. The water and electricity are very bad inside here.
“I haven’t gotten water for three months at my home.”
Singh fears that as more people enter their community to stay at the home, they will struggle even more to get the basic necessities.
According to other residents, the roads in the area are deplorable, and if they were not vigilant about cutting the grass and trimming the bushes, some paths would be overgrown with shrubbery.
Singh saw that there was a building in the Reform Estate that was empty and wondered why the Government didn’t use it.
He said, “That facility has a standby generator, an air-conditioned unit, and all the amenities, and it is still not being used.
“Why can’t they use that instead of spending millions here on this compound when they already have a building to accommodate that?”
Singh also wanted to know why the relevant ministries did not reach out to residents to have a consultation.
At the ceremony to turn the first sod, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said that she didn’t understand why people were protesting the building of a transition home for women.
Cox said, “I wonder why anyone would protest against a facility to assist our vulnerable youth. We are all God’s children, so let us treat each other as we would like to be treated. “
A place to transition from State-run institutions
According to Cox, the Sevilla House will offer women ages 18–24 who are emerging from State-run institutions a place to stay as they continue to transition to independent living as young adults.
The house will be able to accommodate 50 to 60 young women.
“The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services helps with this process through a number of services, such as transition homes for people ages 22 to 55,” she said.
“Also included are grants and psycho-social support services that will make life far easier and more comfortable for them.
“We know that young people face unique obstacles as they prepare to begin their adult lives, and housing stability is particularly crucial for their success.
Cox said, “It is very important that they get transitional support to give them the skills and tools they need to become well-rounded, independent adults.”
When young people leave residential care facilities and meet the requirements, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services will make the following services available to them:
These include, but are not limited to, housing, rent grants, public assistance, and food support.
Cox said that young people living at the Sevilla home will also have access to the ministry’s Sowing Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Development (SEED) programme, which is part of the National Social Development Programme.
“The programme’s goal is to help eligible citizens who want to start or improve their own small or micro-enterprise business but don’t have the resources to do so by giving them training and money,” she said.
Every year in Trinidad and Tobago, hundreds of young people, both men and women, age out of community residences or what you would call orphanages in the past, said Minister of Youth Development, Foster Cummings, who delivered the featured address.
“More specifically, young women are faced with the reality of building a life for themselves without the support of family and friends,” he added.
He said, “The Ministry is strategically partnering with the Rural Development Company to create an environment where our young women can live and realise their full potential.”
He said completion of the facility should be around June 2023.