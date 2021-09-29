A Tabaquite man who allegedly was in possession of a a stolen vehicle part has been arrested.
Chatranath Deonarine, 34, of Emmanuel Junction, was scheduled for a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate on Wednesday.
A police report said that at around 6.10 p.m. on Tuesday the victim went to the Longdenville police post and reported that he was the owner of a double differential for a DAFF truck with specific markings on it.
He said that was stored at his address and upon checking, it was missing.
Acting on information, the officers went to the premises of a transport company in Longdenville where they met with Deonarine, who said he was the owner of the business.
The officers observed a white truck and conducted a search.
Police said they found the double differential attached to the truck bearing the same markings described by the victim.
Deonarine was arrested and taken to the Longdenville Police post.
He was charged for the offence of possession of stolen goods by PC Cole of the Longdenville police.