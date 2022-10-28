Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvin Morris says the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) has been operating illegally without a board of directors in place.
Morris made the comment at yesterday’s THA sitting, during debate on a motion calling for the urgent appointment of a TRHA board.
He said it has been some 11 months since the People’s Democratic Patriots (PDP) administration came into office, but it has yet to appoint a TRHA board, in breach of the Constitution.
“This is a serious matter and it requires swift action,” Morris said, noting the board is responsible for the overall management of the healthcare system and planning and management of the TRHA’s budget.
He questioned what process is being used to approve contracts, construction, repairs and other things that require the approval of a board. Morris said the current TRHA CEO (Simon Wiltshire) is not approved to make financial decisions outside of a certain limit and, therefore, the operations of the TRHA ought to be restricted to that limit.
But he said the expenditure of the TRHA exceeds half a billion dollars annually.
“The chief secretary and his secretary of finance must tell us whether he’s comfortable with a situation where over half a billion dollars of taxpayers’ money have been managed only by a secretary and the CEO for the last ten to 11 months, without the scrutiny of any independent auditing.”
Morris also questioned whether the current TRHA CEO was in the position without a signed contract, saying if no contract has been executed, the decisions Wiltshire is presiding over are legally null and void.
Morris said he has sought legal advice on the matter, which he described as “improper, dangerous and ultra vires”.
PDP leader Watson Duke also called the legality of the TRHA’s operations into question. He said the authority is operating in silence as a private organisation or “secret society”.
Addressing the issue, THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith B.Yisrael acknowledged that the TRHA currently has no board in place.
However, she said this is not the first time the TRHA has operated without a board. She added that the position of CEO has changed so frequently, with at least 16 people acting in the position over the past 20 years, it has been difficult for the authority to function effectively.
But B.Yisrael said even in circumstances where a fully-functioning board was in place, there were decisions being made that did not make sense. She said persons to fill the positions on the board have already been selected, and they are awaiting Cabinet approval.