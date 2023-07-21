Tribe

TRIBE'S Sunset Threatre has been adapted from a street parade to a show at Adam Smith Square tonight following the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's revocation of permission for the band to block off the streets of Ariapita Avenue.

The show, according to the organisers, will start at 7 p.m. and will be followed by the launch of The Lost Tribe’s Carnival 2024 presentation Fly at 8 p.m.

Ariapita Avenue

Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Yesterday organisers of the event Group Ultimate Events had a wrench thrown into their plans when they received a letter from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service stating permission to host its parade on Ariapita Avenue had been revoked.

On July 19, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service granted permission for them to host the parade from Ana to Murray Streets.

Tribe's CEO Dean Ackin said following the letter from the police revoking the permission alternative plans were put in place.

"As law abiding citizens, we will adhere to the instructions given to us by the authorities,” he said.

“My team is one that can adjust and evolve quickly. SUNSET THEATRE has been adapted from a street parade to a show at Adam Smith Square.

"We have engaged hundreds of performers who have been tirelessly working on tonight's production."

The Lost Tribe bandleader Valmiki Maharaj, who is the producer of the event, said the show will take place on stage at Adam Smith Square.

“The show is narrated by a sailor “Pappy” who comes from the era of calypso sang about by Sparrow,” said Maharaj.

“Pappy speaks about everything that he loves in Trinidad and Tobago and in doing so presents the best of ourselves in dance, performances and costuming.

The Carnival 2023 Band of the year winner will be revealing its eight sections – Hummingbird, Scarlet Ibis, Wild Parrot, Toucan, King Corbeaux, Scarlet Macaw, Coquette and Bird of Paradise.

The Sunset Threatre, kicks off the SUNSETWKN (Sunset Weekend) hosted by the TRIBE Family of Bands, which runs from tonight until Sunday.

