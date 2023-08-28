President Christine Kangaloo is among those mourning the passing of one of the members of the Distinguished Society of Trinidad and Tobago.
Author and historian Michael Anthony passed away on Thursday, at the age of 93.
Every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, on being awarded a National Award, becomes a Membermember of The Distinguished Society of Trinidad and Tobago. President Kangaloo is its Chancellor.
Born in Mayaro, Anthony received The Hummingbird Medal Gold in 1979 in recognition of his work as a novelist.
A statement from the Office of the President read: “On behalf of the entire country and on her own behalf, Her Excellency offers sincere condolences to his family, friends and the appreciative readers of his many works.” Following are other tributes to Anthony.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar:
It is with great sadness that our nation learned of the passing of the literary icon and historian, Michael Anthony.
Born in 1932, Michael Anthony was the last of that great generation of writers that included VS Naipaul, Derek Walcott, Kamau Brathwaite and Sam Selvon who went to London, in the 1950s and wrote our stories for the world to learn and delight in.
It is not an exaggeration to say that they were the generation of Titans that imagined us into nationhood on the global stage.
Anthony wrote 35 books over his lifetime of writing, more than any other Trinidadian author. His most read included The Year in San Fernando (a particular favourite of mine), Towns and Villages of Trinidad, Annaparima, A Historical Dictionary of Trinidad and Tobago, The Making of Port-of-Spain, and Green Days by the River which was made into a film, 50 years after its publication. His work remains relevant, perhaps even moreso today, as Prof Ken Ramchand has noted.
Anthony was firmly rooted in Mayaro and San Fernando, even though he lived in the UK, Brazil, the US and ended up living in Maraval. His work explored adolescent and rural life in Trinidad like no other. Iconic Caribbean publisher Ian Randle has referred to Anthony as “the most widely read Caribbean writer of our generation”.
Michael Anthony received numerous national and international awards, including the Hummingbird Medal Gold, a Guggenheim Award, an Honorary Doctorate from The UWI, the Nalis Lifetime Literary Award, a position teaching creative writing at the University of Richmond, Virginia, the Mayaro Legacy Award, among others.
His passing is a profound loss for our country and the region. Michael Anthony’s writing lives on and we must continue to read and learn from them.
Let us honour his memory, keep his work alive, and do all we can as a country to continue his legacy.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray:
The community of Mayaro deeply regrets the passing of one of its most distinguished citizens, the esteemed author and historian, Michael Anthony.
The residents of Mayaro express profound sorrow over the demise of Mr Anthony, a native son who consistently championed and represented our district with distinction.
Mr Anthony’s 1967 novel Green Days by the River provided an insightful portrayal of Mayaro, and it stands as just one testament among his many contributions to the literary landscape, specifically concerning his birthplace.
His unwavering commitment to and love for Mayaro mirrored the town’s respect and admiration for him. Over his extensive career, Mr Anthony’s published works, which covered a range of topics concerning Caribbean society, have been celebrated for their in-depth analysis and articulate prose.
In 2022, on behalf of the Mayaro Legacy Awards, it was my privilege to acknowledge Mr Anthony’s significant contributions to chronicling the narratives of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the wider Caribbean.
The passing of Mr Anthony is undeniably a significant loss to Mayaro and the nation. However, we take comfort in knowing that his comprehensive body of work will remain a valuable resource for both present and future scholars and readers. May his memory be honoured, and may he rest in peace.
The Carnival Institute of Trinidad and Tobago:
It is with great sadness that CIRC acknowledges the passing of renowned Trinidad and Tobago author and historian, Michael Anthony. CIRC extends condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Michael Anthony was a prolific historical writer, among his many historical writings were those on the topic of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival.
In 2011, he published The Carnivals of Trinidad and Tobago: From Inception to Year 2000 Volumes 1&2, which detailed the story of the emergence of our National Instrument, the steelpan and captured aspects of the majestic spectacle of Trinidad and Tobago’s Masquerade.
In recounting the Victory Carnival celebrations of 1919 as it occurred in Belmont, Port-of-Spain, Anthony wrote, “Belmont was also in Carnival uproar, ghastly shrieks pierced the night in the area of the wigwams, and in nearby Willis Lane an old mask band called The Mischiefs had reached its high point, and had no need to practice anymore. The whole town was alive and tense with anticipation that Friday night and one would hardly have wanted to leave Belmont, without listening to the frenzied drumming coming from the mas yards in Pelham Street and even if one was walking down Charlotte Street, trying to leave Carnival practicing behind, chanting from John John was bound to pervade the air.”
Anthony’s work has cemented his place as one of our great cultural and historical champions.
Founder and Leader of the ‘First Wave Movement Umar Abdullah:
It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to a true luminary of Trinidad and Tobago’s literary landscape, Michael Anthony. A renowned author and historian, Anthony’s profound impact resonates not only within the realm of literature but also in the hearts and minds of countless individuals whose lives he touched.
As the founder and leader of The First Wave Movement, I am deeply saddened by the passing of Michael Anthony. His writings, including the poignant The Year in San Fernando, have shaped my understanding of life’s complexities, the importance of gratitude, and the value of family. His works have been a guiding light, inspiring me to champion civil and human rights, promote education accessibility, uphold moral values, and strive for excellence in all aspects of life.
Michael Anthony’s books, such as Green Days by the River, offered insightful portrayals of his birthplace, Mayaro and by extension, the soul of Trinidad and Tobago.
His narratives captured the essence of identity, poverty, and the human experience, making them essential readings for anyone seeking a deeper connection to our nation’s roots.
In a world where digital copies can fade away, it’s imperative that we safeguard Anthony’s legacy by preserving his works in hard copy. Let us honour his memory by not only cherishing the stories he left behind, but also by encouraging others to purchase his books in tangible form. This ensures that the essence, intent, and purpose of his writings remain intact for generations to come.
As we mourn the loss of this literary giant, I implore Almighty God to bestow blessings, mercy, and comfort upon Michael Anthony’s family, relatives, and friends. May they find solace in the legacy he leaves behind and may his contributions continue to inspire and enrich the lives of countless individuals.