Police tape

FIVE children were robbed at gunpoint in Barataria on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3.20 p.m. at a home at 11th Street.

At the time, the house was occupied by a 17-year-old boy who was babysitting his siblings, an 11-year-old and eight-year-old twins, as well as his three-year-old niece.

They were all at home when the 17-year-old heard a knocking at the door.

He then heard a man saying: “Ah bring the zaboca. Yuh father send meh.”

One of the eight-year-old girls went to the door and opened it.

Three men then entered, two armed with knives and one with a firearm. They announced a hold-up.

One man stood by the door while the other two ransacked the home.

The children huddled together and were ordered to stay quiet.

The thieves stole two cellphones as well as a Cuban gold link chain and a pendant.

The children then raised an alarm, and with their neighbour’s help, notified their guardians as well as the police. A team of officers from the Barataria Police Station responded and fingerprints were found by crime scene investigators. PC Boodhai is continuing enquiries.

