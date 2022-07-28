The response by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to citizens protesting bad roads throughout the country triggered more fiery protests in Moruga and Claxton Bay yesterday.
In Claxton Bay, taxi- drivers returned to the streets, blocking Soledad Road for a second day.
This time, the drivers were joined by residents who said they were fed up of having to drive through potholes, damaging their vehicles.
The taxi-driver said thousands of dollars were being spent on auto repairs monthly and the authorities have failed to listen to their cries.
And Moruga residents are now challenging Sinanan to drive through Cachipe Village and down to La Lune to get first-hand experience of what they endure daily.
The residents emptied truckloads of old tyres onto the roadway, blocking the main access road and preventing vehicles from entering or leaving the community. And the tyres burned for hours before the Fire Service arrived to clear the roadway around 11 a.m.
Resident Aaron Julien said the protests would continue until roadwork begins.
“We don’t believe anything this Government is saying. We will not stop this protest until something is done. I am speaking with the residents now and they are frustrated and fed up of being ignored and we are not going to stop.”
A placard detailed budget allocations for the Ministry of Works and Transport from 2016 to 2022, and read, “No Rohan, money is not the problem. You are.”
Another resident said, “I heard the minister mention on news that the ministry would be engaging 25 small contractors to do repairs to potholes on a pothole repair programme.
“So, why do we have the Ministry of Works? What are they doing at the various regional and sub offices? What about local government? They cannot do repairs to potholes? Who is going to pay for these new contracts?”
Political victimisation?
Local government representative Joseph Lorant told the Express the action taken by Moruga residents was justifiable, as homes were being destroyed by the landslips in the community.
He suggested the Ministry of Works and Transport prioritise roadwork in the country, and Moruga should be at the top of the list.
Lorant said the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) should also take responsibility for the condition of the roadway, as ruptured pipelines are left for days before being repaired.
He said, “A number of these situations we are seeing here is as a result of WASA negligence when it comes to the pipelines leaking. We have a situation in Gran Chemin where water is coming into the property and eroding the land, and people are suffering as a result of that because no water can be released because of that issue.
“If that happens in one or two more days that particular roadway will collapse. And the situation is similar in Cachipe. Something should be done in the interest of the people of Moruga because the roadway they traverse is very bad.”
Lorant said although roadwork was completed in Moruga in the past, the situation returned.
“I am not saying nothing was done, but I believe the work they are doing is shoddy work and always comes back as a result of lack of supervision and proper engineering,” he said.
And although Moruga is prone to land slippage, he said it could be prevented.
He questioned whether the people in Moruga were neglected because of political victimisation.
“Why isn’t this being dealt with as a matter of urgency? People take years to build a home, and for it to just fall it is heart wrenching,” he said.
Lorant said several years ago residents of La Lune and Marac had initiated a road-patching exercise to ease their plight. “We may need to go back to this, but it is not the responsibility of the tax-paying public,” he said.