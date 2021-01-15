A Chaguanas man was arrested by police on Thursday after he and eight illegal Venezuelans were allegedly caught in a boat off the Cedros coast.
The 34-year-old suspect, of Felicity, was detained by Cedros police officers, was sent into quarantine by medical officials along with the group of Venezuelans – six men, one woman and a child.
The group will be subsequently handed over to the Immigration Department where the Venezuelans are expected to be repatriated to their homeland.
At 10.16 a.m. seamen attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) were on border patrol, one mile off the coast of Cedros when they spotted a vessel with a large group on board.
The TTCG intercepted the vessel following which they discovered the group and the police were called to the scene.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.