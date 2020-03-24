A Trinidad born principal of a school in New York has died from complications caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Dezann Romain died in hospital on Monday, according to multiple news reports out of the United Staters.
Romain was principal of the Brownsville’s Brooklyn Democracy Academy, a transfer school that serves students who have struggled at traditional high schools and are unlikely to graduate on time.
“It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dezann Romain, Principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, due to complications from Coronavirus,” the Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators wrote in a statement.
New York has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Tuesday afternoon, officials were reporting more than 25,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with the majority of them concentrated in the five boroughs of New York City.