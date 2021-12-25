A Trinidadian living in Florida has been charged with hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend's fiancé.
On Thursday, Ryan Hadeed, 43, of Pembroke Pines, appeared before a Fort Lauderdale federal court charged with using the US mail system to “solicit, plan, and pay for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new love interest,” according to prosecutors.
Hadeed, 43, allegedly sent a request to an intended hitman that read “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida says Hadeed’s continued mailings included a description of the man he wanted killed, his address and his likely travel schedule.
He also sent $10,000 cash and a deadline for the killing, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.
Investigators claim Hadeed left the country on the day the hitman received the cash and pictures but that more evidence was found when he returned from his international trip, and he was arrested Wednesday.
According to the Guardian, Hadeed is a freelancer contributor to Guardian Media Limited.
“The Company only became aware of this matter through reports published in the US media. Mr. Hadeed has not been in touch with us and attempts to contact him thus far have proven futile. His weekly column will be discontinued with immediate effect” the Guardian said.