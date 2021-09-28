Police in Orlando, Florida are still searching for 19-year-old Miya Marcano, the daughter of a Trinidadian DJ, who went missing on Friday.
According to reports, family members discovered her room in disarray with a broken necklace and blood on a pillow when they went to her apartment on Saturday morning.
A suspect in her disappearance has since been found dead of apparent suicide.
Marcano is the daughter of Miami-based, Trinidadian Soca DJ Marlon Marcano aka DJ Eternal Vibes.
Yesterday the worried father sent a message to his daughter via social media saying he is continuing to search for her.
“I can feel your energy and I know you’re feeling mine. We’re both hurting deeply! I have a full team searching for you all over the world. Don’t give up on me! Send me a sign baby girl. I’m looking for you,” he said.
The teenager was set to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, but never boarded her flight.
Police named Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance person at Arden Villas Apartments, where Marcano lived and worked, as a person of interest in her disappearance.
They said Caballero had shown a romantic interest in Marcano but was “repeatedly rebuffed” as she did not feel the same way.
They said Caballero inappropriately entered Marcano’s apartment using a master key just minutes before she was last seen at the apartment complex.
A warrant had been issued for his arrest, but before he could be caught and questioned, his body was discovered in the garage of another apartment complex by maintenance workers at that complex.
Yesterday relatives of the teen expressed hope for her safe return.
“Miya, baby girl, if you can hear me, if you are seeing me, we are here, we are coming. Hold on, hold on,” the woman’s aunt, Semone Westmaas, said.
She noted that the only lead to find the missing woman was Cabellero.
“He killed himself. He was our lead to Miya and he killed himself. Miya is still missing,” Westmaas said.
Her father said his heart was aching and he has not slept or eaten in days as he searched for his missing daughter.
“Your whole family is here looking for you. We will not stop until you’re back home. I’m slowly losing my mind over here. Never have we ever gone so long without even a text message to each other. If your able to read this message, please know that your Daddy and the entire world loves you. Please don’t lose faith. We will find you,” he posted.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is asking anyone with information to come forward. They said they are in the process of reviewing surveillance videos to try piece together what happened to Marcano, who was last seen in a red t-shirt, jeans and black hoodie.
Meanwhile the soca fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago has been rallying to raise awareness of the case and sending words of support and encouragement to Marcano’s family.
Soca artistes Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Voice, Rupee, Nailah Blackman and Nadia Batson, were among those sharing the young woman’s photo and sending prayers for her safe return.