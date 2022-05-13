A Petit Valley man who was deported after illegally entering Grenada is expected to face the court on Friday charged with the 2021 murder of Ricardo Ottley.
Ottley, 31, was shot at his Petit Valley home on June 13.
Dane Durell Douglas, 26, of Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road, Petit Valley was arrested on April 20 in Grenada and charged and convicted for entering the country without the consent of an immigration officer.
He was deported to Trinidad on April 23 and place into quarantine, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
Douglas was charged on Wednesday with murder and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life. The three charges were laid by constable Clarke of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region One, following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
The post stated that, according to police reports, at 6.15 p.m. on June 13, 2021, officers responded to a report of loud sounds along Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road, Petit Valley. Upon arrival, they saw a slumped body on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Further enquiries revealed that Ottley was in his apartment when a man, who lived at an apartment located downstairs, allegedly went to Ottley’s home and several loud sounds were then heard. The suspect was then allegedly seen leaving the apartment holding a firearm.
The investigation was supervised by Inspectors Lynch and Mongroo of the HBI Region One with assistance from the Government of Grenada, the Royal Grenada Police Force, Grenada Customs and Immigration, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard as well as officers attached to INTERPOL and the Port of Spain Division.