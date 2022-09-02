cokey

Hong Kong Customs today (August 24) seized about 3.4 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about $2.9 million at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo shows the suspected cocaine seized and the suitcase used to conceal the drugs.- Kong Kong customs website 

A Trinidadian man was detained in Hong Kong last week, after allegedly being found with 3.4 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Hong Kong International Airport.

In a release on its website, Hong Kong customs estimates the value of the drugs to be worth approximately $2.9 million.

The release stated the 33-year-old travelled from Korea to Hong Kong on August 23.

During customs clearance, the batch of suspected cocaine was found inside a false compartment in his checked luggage.

He was then arrested and charged with one count of trafficking.

“The arrested man has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug..."the release said.

Hong Kong customs said it would, “continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance.”

The maximum penalty for conviction of trafficking a dangerous drug can result in life imprisonment, it said.

“Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

