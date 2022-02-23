“They say we shoot at them, which is not true. We didn’t have no guns, we didn’t have no drugs, nothing... We are fishermen, we went just to assist... It could be Trinidadian, it could be who.”
So said one of the Trinidadians aboard the boat that one-year-old Yaelvis Jose Santollo Sarabia was on when he was shot and killed during the early hours of February 6.
The fisherman, who asked to remain anonymous for fear for his life, said there was rapid gunfire when the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard vessel came upon their boat.
The 31-year-old man of Moruga yesterday gave an account, from his lawyer’s office, of the 45-minute drama which saw him being told by the Coast Guard to lift the body of the dead child and pray for him.
“I does be sleeping and I does be seeing this baby, I does be seeing myself with this baby, it not nice. Every time I think about this and talk about it, tears coming out from my eyes... The baby’s eyes were closed. I was holding him just like when you pick up a little child and I was watching down in his head. I had blood running on my hand,” he said.
The fisherman said he went fishing from Moruga with another Trinidadian and the Spanish-speaking captain after 5 p.m., and during the course of the night they saw a boat, smaller than a pirogue, which seemed to be in distress.
“How the light was waving, we say like this boat in danger... we went to them. The captain (of the boat I was on) was a Spanish (national). He was talking to them to find out what really going on, and they were explaining to him what was going on. As far as I understood, they needed some help to reach ashore.”
He said they transferred the occupants to their boat and when they were about ten to 15 minutes from the shore, they saw a big boat in the dark.
“It didn’t have no lights or anything. We saw a flare, we didn’t know if was bandit or if was Coast Guard. We heard several gunshots, rapid fire... I was in shock, I thought was firecrackers. I was really frightened. They sent up a next flare with several gunshots still. After the second flare, they sent up a third one where they put on a light on their boat, saying it’s Coast Guard, stop,” he said.
Bullets flying
He added that he was standing in front of the boat’s engine and the bullets were flying close to his head.
The fisherman said while they abided with the command to stop, the boat could not immediately come to a halt.
He said two smaller boats came to either side of their boat and the Coast Guard officers began asking for guns and drugs. “We were telling them a baby died on the boat here and the mother get shot. We have nothing like no drugs and no guns... We told them is just these people we saw in need of help.”
He said the officers started quarrelling and cursing them, and then took the Venezuelans onto the big boat. He and his two colleagues were left on their boat with the dead child. Two armed Coast Guard officers also remained on their boat.
He stated the officers told the other Trinidadian to put the baby to the front of the boat.
“After they called out to me, to go up in front and raise up the baby and pray for this baby. I did what they say because I was very frightened... I thought they would have killed us. I was traumatised.”
While holding the baby, he prayed: “Father Lord, we just helping these people because they have nothing. They were in a little need of help, and is help we helping them. Very sorry this baby lost his little life innocent, but it was not our fault. They trying to say is we fault but it’s not we fault, I keep on praying.”
He said they arrived at the Mayaro Coast Guard base around 4 a.m. and were kept until 2.30 p.m. that day. They were then taken to Mayaro Police Station and, after that, to the Defence Force heliport in Chaguaramas, along with the other Venezuelans who were on the boat.
When they arrived, they were told they were under quarantine and would be there between 14 and 21 days.
He said he was not administered a Covid-19 test.
While detained at the heliport, he said he was fed three meals daily and allowed snacks and tea between meals. However, he was not allowed to contact a family member, and it was only when his attorney intervened while he was in custody that he was allowed a change of clothing and footwear.
Attorneys Petronilla Basdeo, Genevieve Thompson and Amy Harripaul filed for a writ of habeas corpus and he was released 11 days after he was detained on the vessel off Trinidad’s southern coast. He was allowed to leave the heliport last Friday.
While he is fearful for his life after the ordeal, he said he is speaking out because it is the right thing to do. “I don’t want no trouble, but I here to talk the truth, what it is happen. At the end of the day, it was night time, they must know they not supposed to be shooting because we didn’t have nothing... We just see these people and just decide to give them a little help.
“It didn’t have no boat around and if it had a next boat there, I feel they would have done the same thing. By rights as a fisherman, you on the water, is to help. It could be Trinidadian, it could be who, is to help.” He added that the Coast Guard is there to protect and serve while at sea.
“We could have explained to them that these people in problems. We are fishermen, we came just to assist them. We would have handed them over to them. Is nothing to say we hiding.
“We had no drugs, we had no guns. We just see these people and them in a little problem, so we decide we going and carry them to shore.”
The fisherman, who also does construction work, said he is unsure when he will return to the sea.
“This was very scary. Every time I close my eyes, every time I lie down, I just keep on seeing this in front me. I scared,” he said.