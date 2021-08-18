A 40-year-old Trinidadian was granted $40,000 bail yesterday when he appeared in court charged with knowingly giving false information on his TTravel Pass and on his arrival at Piarco International Airport.
Wendell Ince, who is also a German citizen, appeared virtually before the Arima Magistrates' Court where he pleaded not guilty.
Bail was set at $40,000 with a surety, and the matter was adjourned to October 6.
Ince was charged under the Quarantine Act by knowingly giving false information.
It was alleged that Ince indicated that he would quarantine at Kapok Hotel, St Clair, since he was an unvaccinated passenger coming to Trinidad. But investigations revealed he had no confirmed booking, although he said he had one.
It was further alleged that Ince gave this false information on the TTravel Pass website on July 14, and to the Port Health officials on July 17th, 2021 at the Piarco International Airport when he entered Trinidad on a flight from Guyana.