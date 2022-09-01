Trini gunned down in Texas
Roommate held in killing
Khamarie Rodriguez
Twenty-six-year-old Trinidad-born Jacquan Hudson was found fatally shot in a Texas apartment on Sunday, leaving behind a community in mourning.
According to reports from the Dallas Morning News, Hudson was found inside an apartment in the Kessler Stevens neighbourhood.
After hearing gunshots, neighbours called 911 and officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Winding Brook Circle, near the intersection of Fort Worth Avenue and North Plymouth Road.
Dallas Morning News reported that Hudson had been found dead inside, shot several times.
On Tuesday, it was reported that a 27-year-old suspect had been accused of shooting Hudson, who had been staying at the apartment with the accused for several days, according to Dallas Morning News.
According to Hudson’s Facebook page, he graduated from Gasparillo Secondary School in 2012.
His death has left many devastated, with hundreds of posts on social media offering tributes.
“He was such a polite and respectful young man and a very good friend with my sons, especially Arthur, they played football and hung out a lot.
“My condolences to his dad who I knew well growing up in Gasparillo and his Mom who I still see now and again... this was very sad news indeed. May he rest in peace,” wrote one commenter.
“Rest in peace. Just Monday I missed a call from you!!!! We never always see eye to eye where work is concerned but, in the end, we always remain brothers. I always try my best to keep in contact with you to make sure you are good. Jacquan Hudson just last year I called you and told you to make time and come visit your mom and you did just that. Did not know that was the last she was going to see you,” said another.
“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are you’ll always be in my heart. I cried endlessly hearing you died but I promise I won’t let the tears mar the smiles that you gave me when you were alive. I’ll never forget you, Jacquan Hudson. We all love you and miss you dearly,” wrote an acquaintance.
“This hit me like a ton of bricks. Lord the pain I’m feeling like you’re my own biological child. My chest is hurting and my belly is boiling. You were my son from the moment we met 12 years ago.
“I’m so lost for words right now, but to your family and friends I say condolences to you all. To my darling Jacquan, sleep in eternal peace. Son my heart is broken,” wrote another.
