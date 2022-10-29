federal
Statement: US Justice Department

MIAMI – A Lake Worth, Fla., man who pretended to be a teenage boy to get a 13-year-old girl in South Carolina to send him nude videos of herself was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release on charges of production of child sexual exploitation material.

Beginning in 2020, Olinto Lynch, a.k.a. “Olintonaruto,” communicated with at least two 13-year-old girls on a social media application. Lynch told the girls he was a teenager and used sexually charged conversations to request things from them.

He promised gifts and preyed upon their troubled lives. His relationship with one of the girls lasted more than a year and he even drove to South Carolina to meet her.

The second relationship lasted several weeks and he convinced the girl to produce images and inappropriate videos. This stopped when the second child’s mother uncovered the conversations and reported Lynch’s social media profile to the FBI.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Lynch’s social media account as well as his Lake Worth residence. There it was discovered that he was from Trinidad & Tobago and had been residing illegally in the United States since March 2020. Agents found sexual exploitation videos of the second girl on his phone, to which he confessed.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and acting Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt, FBI Miami, announced the guilty plea.

FBI West Palm Beach investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller prosecuted it. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Stone is handling asset forfeiture.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Another ‘big stage’

Another ‘big stage’

FROM crossing the “big stage” to being honoured on another, artist, designer and bandleader Rosalind Gabriel was yesterday awarded with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine campus, for her decades-long contributions to culture.

With over four decades of involvement in Carnival, 73-year-old Gabriel has created a legacy of hard work and creativity, especially for her contributions to Kiddies’ Carnival. According to The UWI, Gabriel’s love for Carnival started during childhood in the 1950s as she would watch mas bands pass in front of her Stone Street, Port of Spain, home on their routes.

Sando hospital floods

Sando hospital floods

Former South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) chairman Lackram Bodoe yesterday lashed out at the Government, following a video on social media showing a San Fernando General Hospital staff member being given a piggyback by a man who was pushing a wheelchair with a patient, and walking through water along a corridor at the hospital.

The area was blocked off by chairs, which were moved for the three to pass. A woman is heard saying: “What is this? Watch what we reach to.”

Bodoe said the scene would be funny, were it not a real scenario at one of this country’s hospitals.

Burna Boy wows in the rain

Burna Boy wows in the rain

“IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

That famous quote from 19th-century British writer Charles Dickens best captures the Burna Boy concert experience, on Thursday night, at Plymouth Recreation Ground, Plymouth, Tobago.

Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Trini firms share $100m THA contracts

Three Trinidad-based contractors received close to $100 million in roadwork contracts from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) under the leadership of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

One contractor, Innovative Roofing Construction Ltd, a roofing company, received the lion’s share, with a $54.7 million contract for roadworks from Milford Road to Pigeon Point, Tobago.

JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

JUDGE SUMMONS SIX MINISTERS

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi and Finance Minister Colm Imbert are among six Cabinet members who are required to make themselves present before the High Court on November 9.

The order was given yesterday by Justice Devindra Rampersad after the granting of leave to former police commissioner Gary Griffith to file a claim for judicial review against the State over the controversial Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) Audit Report.

Rowley, Al-Rawi and Imbert along with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales are all required to be present before the judge as members of the National Security Council (NSC).

