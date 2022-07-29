A Trinidadian living in Florida has pleaded guilty to hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend's fiancé.
Ryan Hadeed on Wednesday admitted to mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021.
According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 43-year-old Ryan Hadeed admitted to mailing a letter to the intended hitman, stating: “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 All in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”
In that letter, and two later ones, Hadeed instructed the intended hitman to signal acceptance of the offer by posting marked sheets of paper on a store-front window, among other things.
On November 10, 2021, the intended hitman received a final mailing from Hadeed that included a description and pictures of the man that Hadeed wanted killed, the victim’s home address and likely travel schedule, as well as a deadline for the murder.
Also inside the envelope was $10,000 cash.
Hadeed left the country on a one-way ticket the same day the hitman received the cash and picture, according to the DOJ.
During a secondary customs inspection of Hadeed when he returned to the U.S. from his international trip, additional evidence of the crime was uncovered. Law enforcement officers, who had learned of the crime, arrested Hadeed.
Federal prosecutors filed a case against him in December 2021.
The intended victim, who remains alive, is romantically involved with Hadeed’s former girlfriend.
Hadeed is likely to spend time in federal prison.
He faces up to 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to a charge of using the mail to commit murder-for-hire.
He is to be sentenced in federal court on October 26.
When the reports of the arrest first surfaced, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian stated that Hadeed was a freelancer contributor to Guardian Media Limited. His column has since been discontinued.