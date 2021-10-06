Get it straight — the Chaconia and Hibiscus flowers are not the same.
This was the message to Trinidad-born United States rapper Trinidad James, who faced heat on social media following the launch of his sneaker collaboration with US athletic footwear brand Saucony.
In an Instagram post on Monday, James said the inspiration behind the sneaker was the Hibiscus, “the national flower of Trinidad and Tobago”, when in fact the Chaconia is T&T’s national flower.
Yesterday, the rapper corrected his error on his Instagram page, saying he made a mistake. But James later said that the Chaconia “has nothing to do with the sneakers”.
“We do our homework over here, trust and believe,” James said, noting that the real reason the Hibiscus was the inspiration behind the shoes was because his favourite drink is sorrel and “it is made from the Hibiscus flower”, another mistake which drew further criticism.
Referring to the backlash he received, James said it takes a Trinidadian to correct you when you are wrong.
“Well, well, well, it’s Trinidad James against the world always. Trinis have an issue, and it’s a good issue because I appreciate a Trinidadian. A Trinidadian is a person that will always hold you accountable for your mess or when you’re acting like an ass,” he wrote.
“I own my company and I’m very proud of my company and I’m very proud of my workers. They are amazing...but the one thing about the human experience is that you will make mistakes. And when you make mistakes, you have to be a big man or a big woman and be able to own up to them,” James added.
“Thank you to my Trinis all around the internet who brought ‘my mistake’ to my knowledge. I bleed Red, White and Black just like you.
“Trinidad’s National Flower is the Chaconia. But that flower has nothing to do with my sneaker.”
James is best known for his 2012 international hit “All Gold Everything”.
The sneakers are a collaboration between James’ brand “Homewrk” and Saucony and use the latter’s Jazz 81 runner as the base.