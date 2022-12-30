rapper

Theophilus London, a rapper from Trinidad and Tobago with three studio albums to his name, has been reported missing in Los Angeles, the LAPD confirmed to CNN.

The missing person’s report was filed with the department on Tuesday, according to police.

“On October 15, 2022, around 12 p.m., London was last seen in the ‘Skid Row’ area of Los Angeles. The person reporting and Theophilus’s family members lost complete contact with him in October of 2022. London has not been seen since and his family is concerned,” LAPD said in a press release.

A statement from London’s representatives provided to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter revealed that London’s family traveled to LA to file the report.

“They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts,” the statement continued, before adding a message from London’s father, Lary Moses London.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son,” he wrote.

CNN has contacted London’s representatives for comment.

The musician’s last activity on his Instagram and Twitter dates back to July.

“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD,” the family’s statement concluded.

