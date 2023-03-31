A TWO-year investigation led by Trinidadian historian Dr Cassandra Gooptar has revealed that the founder of the UK Guardian and nine of his 11 backers were linked to the cotton trade and the transatlantic slave trade.
The Guardian published the findings this week and issued an apology “for their roles in this crime against humanity”.
In 2020 the Scott Trust, which owns the Guardian, commissioned an academic review into the founding of the Guardian in 1821 by John Edward Taylor and his financial backers.
Gooptar, a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute, was the lead researcher. The research, which led Gooptar to the Caribbean, United States and Brazil, was done in three stages from 2020-2022.
According to the Guardian, the extensive academic research makes clear that Taylor and most of his backers who helped fund the Manchester Guardian, which was later renamed the Guardian, had links to transatlantic slavery.
“For me personally, I feel relieved that the findings have finally been made public. Knowing that the Guardian published the findings in its entirety and seeing the restorative justice part of it—that they’re committing over ten years to helping descendant communities in Jamaica and the US, makes me feel more aligned to my research when I see it having a real world impact. I feel more encouraged to continue this type of research,” Gooptar told the Express hours before her appearance at a special event to discuss the Guardian’s founders and the transatlantic slave trade.
Gooptar, 34, who migrated to the UK in 2019, believes the findings of the report can act as a springboard for other institutions to examine their history and possible connections to the transatlantic slave trade.
“The Guardian is the first newspaper, and one of the first private institutions in the UK, to do something like this,” noted Gooptar. “A lot of universities are already looking at their links to slavery—the University of Glasgow was one of the first universities in the UK to do so and they had a massive reparative justice project. But private institutions such as media organisations, insurance and banking institutions are now beginning to look at their links to the slave trade, how public they choose to make their findings varies from budget to budget so the Guardian is one of the first in the UK to do this on this scale. We hope this acts as a springboard for other institutions, it’s not about vilifying anyone or labelling people as good or bad but about finding out the whole narrative, the side of the story that has been hidden or whitewashed.”
Along with the findings of the report, the Guardian also published an apology which in part reads:
“As the owners of the Guardian, the Scott Trust apologises to the affected communities identified in the research and surviving descendants of the enslaved for the part the Guardian and its founders had in this crime against humanity, perpetrated against their ancestors...our goal in responding to these facts should be to strive to do all we can in the present day to atone for these historical injustices and to support those who still live with the legacy of this brutal and dehumanising era.”