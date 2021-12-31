The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the 31st December, 2021, one additional case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern was confirmed. Therefore, to date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 12 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The case is a returning national who returned from Pakistan via Qatar and Miami. As per existing quarantine protocols, the person provided a negative PCR test (which was taken 72-hours prior to arrival).
As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient has been isolated. The patient will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern is achieved. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 case have been quarantined.
The presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date, 108 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant of Concern. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.