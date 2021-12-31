Omicron

The Ministry of Health advises the population that on the 31st December, 2021, one additional case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant of Concern was confirmed. Therefore, to date, Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 12 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. 

The case is a returning national who returned from Pakistan via Qatar and Miami. As per existing quarantine protocols, the person provided a negative PCR test (which was taken 72-hours prior to arrival). 

As a result of the positive COVID-19 result, the patient has been isolated. The patient will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with COVID-19 Variants of Concern is achieved. Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 case have been quarantined. 

The presence of the Omicron variant was confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to date, 108 countries have confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant of Concern. Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant.

Farley is Express Individual of the Year

Farley is Express Individual of the Year

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine is the Express Individual of the Year 2021.

The Express panel of editors selected Augustine based on his phenomenal rise in politics, which saw the annihilation of the decades-old People’s National Movement (PNM) in Tobago by the five-year-old Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the December 6 election, 14 seats to one. The victory ended the PNM’s 21-year hold on the THA.

Nurses get nod for hard work

Nurses get nod for hard work

There is no doubt that the work of nurses and other healthcare workers has been invaluable in 2021, as they battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the frontlines, sometimes at the expense of their own physical and mental health.

While many viewed these workers as the “heroes” of the pandemic, they were not immune from the impact of the virus. They, too, faced challenges in carrying out their duties, including inadequate working conditions and burnout.

Jhaylen gets Youth of the Year award

Jhaylen gets Youth of the Year award

At seven years old, Jhaylen Edwards is already a businessman, successfully selling agricultural produce in his Bethel, Tobago, community.

What makes his achievement even more impressive is that he grows the crops he sells himself.

Jhaylen began gardening as a way to keep occupied during Covid-19 lockdown measures and that hobby has now developed into a passion that earns him a steady income.

Friend to public: Say a prayer for Lyka

Friend to public: Say a prayer for Lyka

AS the New Year 2022 rings in, say a prayer for missing Filipino national Lyka Bernas for her safe return to her family.

That’s the message from her friend and flatmate Kevyn Barcelon, who is still hoping there will be a breakthrough in the case and Bernas will be found.

“Please, everyone, remember her in prayer. Her family, friends and I are very, very worried and if anyone knows anything at all please come forward with the information to the police,” Barcelon appealed yesterday.

Nutrimix raises flour prices

Two days after majority State-owned National Flour Mills (NFM) announced an increase in the price of its flour products, Point Lisas-based producer Nutrimix has also said it will raise the price of its all-purpose and other flour products.

On Wednesday NFM stated it will be increasing the wholesale price of flour by between 15 per cent and 22 per cent from January 3.

It said the suggested retail price of flour to the consumer would increase by an average of 19 per cent.

