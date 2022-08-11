Trinidadian student Christopher Ash has been awarded the 2022 Korean Government Scholarship to pursue a Master’s degree in robot and smart system engineering at Kyungpook National University in Daegu, a metropolitan city in South Korea.
Prior to the two-year degree programme, Ash will spend one additional year studying Korean at Dongseo University in Busan, the second largest city in South Korea, in order to familiarise himself with Korean society and student life, which will commence in September of this year, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea said in a media release yesterday.
The embassy said among the numerous applicants, Ash was selected as a scholarship awardee after a thorough evaluation of his academic achievements, language abilities and extra-curricular activities.
Yesterday, Korean Ambassador Oh Dong-il welcomed and greeted Ash at the embassy in Port of Spain. Ambassador Oh further congratulated the scholar and shared useful information for his stay in Korea, the Embassy said.
Ash has expressed his keen interest in experiencing campus life in Korea and is looking forward to exploring Korean language and culture, while furthering his educational goals in robotics engineering, the embassy added.
The embassy has also advised that students worldwide who wish to pursue their undergraduate or graduate degrees in Korea can seize the opportunity to study at no cost—including one year of study for the Korean language—if selected as the recipient of the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), which is offered by Korea’s National Institute for International Education (NIIED).
“The Korean Government Scholarship Programme has been playing a significant role in strengthening the exchange of young scholars between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which will certainly enhance future-oriented cooperation and fruitful exchanges between our two countries in the years ahead,” the embassy said.