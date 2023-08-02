Trinidadian vocalist Gerard Placide enthralled audiences at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 21 as part of the National Caribbean American Heritage Month (CAHM) celebration.
The accomplished and celebrated singer was the co-producer and vocalist at the gospel concert entitled Redemption as part of CAHM festivities, which recognised the rich history and contributions made by the millions of Caribbean people currently residing in the US, while honouring the achievements they’ve made towards shaping the culture and economy of the country.
Placide headlined the concert in collaboration with Soul Winners Christian Center and Epiphany Lutheran Church out of Brooklyn, New York, in conjunction with the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS). He also took centre stage on June 22 at the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, to commence proceedings in observance of National Caribbean American Legislative Week 2023.
Throughout his career as a celebrated vocalist in the US, Placid, a US army veteran who served in the Third Infantry Division, and who, was nominated to the Veterans Hall of Fame by Senator Zellnor Myrie (New York District 20), has had the privilege of singing for the Queen of England, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama, among countless other luminaries.
In a telephone interview with the Express last week, Placide said that while he has had the opportunity to perform on many auspicious stages in his career, he described his latest achievement as a momentous occasion.
Placide said, “It is nothing new. I always put my best foot forward, and that is where my heart is. For me, it is one of pride, and to perform for the celebration of CAHM was indeed an honour. It was indeed an auspicious occasion.”
Placide, who has lived in the US for 25 years, said CAHM’s celebration of Caribbean people residing in the US resonates with him as a migrant who has worked towards creating positive change for both Trinidad and the US.
Placide said, “According to the Migration Population Institute, approximately 4.5 million Caribbean immigrants resided in the US in 2019, representing ten per cent of the nation’s 44.9 million total foreign-born population.
“Dr Claire Nelson founded ICS in 1993 to raise awareness and advocate for the Caribbean American community in both the private and public sectors.” This effort included national recognition of the CAHM, and in 1999, ICS sent a letter to President Clinton requesting a month dedicated to the CAHM.
“There are so many West Indians that have truly contributed to the elevation of the United States. Dr Clair Nelson, who advocated for and piloted this bill, is a very close friend of mine. I have the utmost respect for this woman because she has been pushing for the contributions of our people, particularly in the United States, to be recognised,” Placide said.
Placide, who experienced homelessness, trauma and hardship in Trinidad, said this country must do more to recognise and celebrate those who are toiling to make the country proud. “I just want people at home in Trinidad to give people a chance. It is all we need.
“I’m grateful to people like Bishop Garvin Garraway from Glory Church in St James, which was the last church that I attended before I migrated to the United States. Now I want to create opportunities and avenues for others, which is why I co-produced the Redemption concert with Natalie Dennie and had gospel singers Sean Daniel and Kirissa Ramesar-Bourne perform at CAHM, and they were awesome,” Placide said.
Placide said he is grateful for his accomplishments. “For me, I came from the pit to the palace. I came from having nothing in Trinidad to having a platform in the US, where I am celebrated and honoured. God really has a sense of humour because when men write you off, God doesn’t cancel you. I am almost finished with my Master of Arts in International Affairs and Global Governance at Brooklyn College, and for all these opportunities, I give God the glory.”