TRINIBAD artiste Kevon Andrews also known as “Faces”, and his friend Kristian Lindsay, also known as “Ming”, were shot and killed in Pleasantville on Wednesday night.
Andrews, 30, died on the floor of an apartment in Orchid Gardens, while Lindsay was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at Building C where both Andrews and Lindsay resided in separate apartments.
Police were told that the two men were liming when gunmen opened fire on them.
Andrews was shot to the head and died almost instantly.
Lindsay was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died at around 9.15 p.m.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, Southern Division Task Force and Mon Repos Police Station responded.
The killings took the murder toll to 283.