Recent incidents of violence against Trinibad artistes have lowered morale in the industry and affected those using the art form as a way to better their lives.
This is according to several artistes and managers who spoke with the Sunday Express expressing concern over the spate of violence in the industry.
Trinibad is the name given to the local version of Jamaican dancehall music. It is widely considered to be “gunman music” as it often features lyrics and imagery of criminal and gang lifestyles.
From July 2020 to now, several Trinibad artistes have been killed and attempts made on the lives of others.
This includes N’Kosi “Fari Dan” Bovell, Carlton “CJ Dan” Campbell, “Daniel Mad Dog” Hamilton, Keenan “Craigman” Craig and Kyle “Rebel Sixx” George who were all killed in separate incidents between July 2020 and August of this year.
In 2021, Josiah “Siah Boss” McClatchie and Jaheim “Chucky Blanco” Joseph were killed by police in separate incidents.
Earlier this month, 25-year-old Bridget James was killed by bullets intended for her boyfriend, Trinibad artiste Kalonji Arthur, after gunmen opened fire on the couple in the parking lot of The BRIX hotel in Cascade.
And just last week gunmen opened fire on the Carenage home of Trinibad artiste Tyrell Swan, popularly known as Prince Swanny. Swan, who reportedly lives in United States, was not at the location at the time of the incident.
Delicia Patterson, owner of DiMedia, which manages the careers of several Trinibad artistes, said the incidents have shaken the industry.
“It has cast a very sombre mood throughout the Trinibad movement,” she noted, saying people are now fearful to work with Trinibad artistes, most of whom have no connection to the kind of lifestyle they sing about.
“It has a lot of promoters despondent. They want to support the youths, but they are afraid of what might take place if they decide to book certain artistes.
“The crime and criminal activity surrounding certain parts of the Trinibad movement just has everybody cautious and wary to do any kind of business at all,” she said.
Addressing criticism of the lyrics of the music, she said the music is not to be taken literally and is simply a form of expression.
“When someone comes from a certain environment and they want to express themselves through music, they may pull from those experiences in their environment,” she said.
She said music, to some, is a way to escape the same types of environments they are singing about. Other talented artistes may take the wrong route, she said.
“It takes a lot of income to advance in the music industry...some artistes might turn to persons who are willing to invest in them and those persons may not necessarily have their best interests at heart.
“It is no secret that some, not all, some of the artistes choose to align themselves with certain things because, in their minds, they may think that’s what they need to do to get fame.
“We need to have programmes for youth with musical talent to learn how to properly go about having a career in music and guide them accordingly.”
Also speaking with the Sunday Express, a representative of Rai Entertainment, which also manages several Trinibad artistes, said the spate of violence has created a stigma and perception that all Trinibad artistes are gang-affiliated and involved in criminal activities.
She said this may be an easy conclusion to reach because of the lyrical content of some of the music but she, too, said the music is not to be taken literally.
“This is just art, it is just expression for some of us...it does not mean that you want to pick up a gun.”
She added that when the artistes sing positive music it goes largely ignored by the public and they are unable to earn from it.
“We are not putting out music with bad intentions but this is what is selling, what the radio is playing, what the public is supporting...
“They were putting out positive music and nobody was paying attention. But the minute they sing about badman, the songs would pick up and the radio would play it. So there was a huge shift in the dancehall community from there.”
Don’t blame the music
Another industry insider, who did not want to be named, said some Trinibad artistes have criminal records and have spent time in prison and they pursue music in an effort to leave that life behind, better themselves and earn an honest living. They are however unable to escape their past affiliations.
“This is what is happening. The incidents are not related to the content of the music. The music is not to blame.”
Trinibad producer Joshua Kelly also defended the genre.
“Trinibad is not the cause of violence, violence is the cause of Trinibad,” he said.
“The sad reality is that we are not living in a safe haven. The place was always sticky, don’t blame the music for that.”
Trinibad artiste Khalif “KG” Greaves said criticism of the music’s content is unfair as “gunman” music is a reflection of the violence that has existed in society long before the Trinibad movement. He stressed that there is more to Trinibad music than gunman tunes.
“Trinibad music is not filled with only gun lyrics, there are a lot of other types of music in Trinibad, some of it that don’t even get enough support from the same people that discriminate against the gun lyrics. They don’t even support it when somebody sings a positive song.
“Not all Trinibad music is gunman music and I think people really need to understand that. The gunman music might be the ones that get the most exposure but a lot of these youths have a lot of songs where they are singing about their pain and their struggles. People decide to pay attention to the negative...”
Greaves advised young people wanting to come into the industry to steer clear of criminal activities and focus on elevating the music.
“You cannot be an artiste and a criminal at the same time. It cannot work. It is impossible,” he said.
Be careful what you attract
Trinibad artiste Rheon Elbourne had a different perspective. He told the Sunday Express while the gunman music is not meant to be taken literally, music does have the power to influence and shape minds.
But he said there is more to Trinibad music than gunman lyrics.
“Trinibad does not necessarily pertain to gunman lyrics. It is just dancehall, our way of doing dancehall.”
Elbourne said there are many positive songs in the genre and he has put out many himself including songs like “Hold On”, “Build My Dreams”, “Lord Knows” and “Fear No Evil”—songs encouraging persons facing hardships to not give up, work hard and put their faith in God.
But he said these types of songs do not get supported and are not played by radio stations while the gunman tunes and songs with explicit lyrics about sex are the ones being given airplay and public support.
“So the younger artistes coming in think they have to do the same. They’re thinking gunman thing playing. If I want to get through out here, better I sing a gunman song or a sex song. Better I sing what the people like.”
Elbourne said artistes must however be careful of what they attract to themselves.
“When you keep affirming things, these are the things you are attracting to yourself. If all you are doing is singing gunman music, over a period of time you are going to attract the negative. So I do think that artistes need to understand at some point in time that the content they are putting out is attracting a certain kind of attention.”
Elbourne said while the gunman music may get more support from the public, positive music can take an artiste even further with opportunities for brand deals, advertisements and corporate partnerships.
“Music pays my bills and puts food on my table and I don’t have to sing badness to do it,” he said.
“I may not be famous but I am living off of my music. So if they think the only way to make money is to sing badness, they are wrong.
“I want young people to understand that it is not just music, it is a business. And if you have this talent of music you have an opportunity to take this talent and turn it into your bread and butter. If you understand the business you will see there are so many ways to express yourself and use it to keep yourself out of the streets,” he said.