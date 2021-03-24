AstraZeneca vile

CLEAN: Interior shots of bottle vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against covid 19 coronavirus on 4 January 2021 in Dundee, United Kingdom.

Image: Getty

Subsequent to official correspondence from the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago to the Prime Minister of India, the Government of India has today officially informed the Government of Trinidad and Tobago that 40,000 doses of WHO-approved Astra Zeneca vaccines have now been approved for donation to Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally the People’s Republic of China has offered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to support and safeguard the health of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has graciously accepted this generous offer of the Sinopharm vaccine as we anxiously await WHO approval.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Keith Rowley has expressed his sincerest appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping for their generosity to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

All relevant arrangements are being made for the shipment of the vaccines to Port of Spain.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SDMS threatens to sue over scholarships

SDMS threatens to sue over scholarships

A LEGAL threat has been issued to ­Cabinet by attorneys representing the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) over a cut in the number of national scholarships and the implementation of the new bursary system.

The threat was issued yesterday in a pre-action protocol letter from a team of ­attorneys led by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.

The attorneys are claiming the new system for pupils obtaining scholarships was unclear and left them in the dark as to ­exactly what criteria they should focus on.

The letter issued by attorney Rhea Khan said the new system gave no guidance on how a pupil could qualify.