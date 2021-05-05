IN celebration of Indian Arrival month, May 2021, TV6’s Morning Edition (ME) will be running five Trinidad Bhojpuri beginner’s lessons with language enthusiast, Dr. Visham Bhimull.
Though not new to the Arrival scene, the series is this year an integral part of the celebrations leading up Indian Arrival Day on May 30, as the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the curtailment of traditional re-enactments, prayers and live shows.
According to Bhimull’s mentor, Dr. Peggy Mohan, who researched has the language, “Trinidad Bhojpuri is the ethnic language of the Indian community in Trinidad, a community made up of the descendants of indentured laborers brought from India between 1845 and 1917."
Mohan said few would recognize this language as distinct from Standard Hindi, as it is generally held to be a “broken” or “corrupted” variety of Standard Hindi.
"This notion, lent credence by the high degree of lexical similarity between the two languages in contrast to their grammatical differences," Mohan said.
"This is partially responsible for the failure of its speakers to transmit this language to younger generations of Trinidad Indians.”
During Indian indentureship, Indians were brought mainly from western Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the heart of the Bhojpuri language belt, Bhimull noted.
The laborers brought with them a heterogeneous pool of many speech varieties of Bhojpuri.
After settling on the estates in Trinidad, these varieties homologized into "Plantation Hindustani".
According to Bhimull, this Hindustani variety, which was based in Bhojpuri, further evolved while imbibing elements of other languages present in its immediate environment.
"The resultant language, Trinidad Bhojpuri, was the language that was inherited as the ethnic language during the end of indentureship and afterwards by the descendants of the indentured laborers," Bhimull told The Express.
Bhimull, a medical doctor, grew up with his Trinidad Bhojpuri-speaking grandparents, who were both the children of indentured immigrants from Uttar Pradesh, India.
He learned to read and write Hindi at age 11, after writing the then Common Entrance Examination.
Bhimull was tutored by his grandfather and an uncle, who were both literate in Hindustani.
Fascinated by and drawn to the language of his heritage, Bhimull pursued Hindi up to the advanced level at the University of the West Indies’ (The UWI’s) Centre for Language Learning (CLL), while reading for his MBBS.
It was during this time that he encountered Mohan’s doctoral thesis, entitled “Trinidad Bhojpuri: A Morphological Study” at the West Indiana section of UWI’s Alma Jordan Library.
Within Mohan's unique research had analyzed language data from recordings of Trinidad Bhojpuri speakers that she had done back in the 1970s, for her PhD dissertation in linguistics at the University of Michigan. From the thesis with its audio recordings and his knowledge of Hindi, Bhimull was able to recapture the language his grandparents spoke.
Mohan and Bhimull met in 2008, when she launched her first novel titled “Jahajin”, a fictionalization of data gathered during her PhD research. Fellow academics and with a shared love for the language, they kept in communication ever since.
With his new found knowledge, Bhimull continued Mohan’s work and has been recording the last speakers of this language in Trinidad, as well as its varieties in Guyana, Suriname and The Netherlands.
Bhimull said he has avidly kept to doing initiatives in teaching Trinidad Bhojpuri as part of his social work ventures,
guided by Mohan.
To carry out this work, he has established an organization called Caribbean Hindustani (caribbeanhindustani.org) which does international programmes to teach the language on social media.
"I believe this language is an essential element of his Indo-Caribbean heritage, cultural and identity and its preservation," Bhimull said, adding that the "promotion and propagation is necessary in empowering Caribbean people in their identity".
Mohan has also gone further in linguistics by writing her new book entitled “Wanderers, Kings, Merchants: The Story of India through its Language”, available on Amazon.com.
The book uses her earlier linguistic research in Trinidad of Trinidad Bhojpuri, Trinidad French Creole and English Creole as a model to explain how languages evolved in India.
In 2019, TV6’s ME had partnered with Caribbean Hindustani to bring a Trinidad Bhojpuri language teaching series where Bhimull taught ME’s host Fazeer Mohammed.
The series was far-reaching, bringing the language of his grandparents to Trinidad & Tobago and the world.
This included the use of "simple Trinidad Bhojpuri daily expressions" that he learned from his grandparents.
Using familiar Trinidad Bhojpuri vocabulary words found in Trinidad English Creole, proverbs and local popular Chutney and Bollywood songs, Bhimull was able to grab the audience’s attention and indulge them in what became "a very educational session that was quite entertaining at the same time", he recalled.
After the series, Mohammed was able to introduce himself and carry on basic conversation in the language, Bhimull noted,
"This was indeed very promising as Trinidad Bhojpuri has been on the decline after the 1950s in Trinidad & Tobago," he said.
TV6 intends to continue with this groundbreaking initiative in celebration of Indian Arrival Month 2021.
Bhimull will be back on air at Morning Edition from Friday May 7, 2021 and every Friday in May, from 7:00 a.m., "to indulge its audience in another Trinidad Bhojpuri learning venture".
Bhimull, as well as TV's Morning Edition, believe the series is "a new and innovative way to celebrate Indian Arrival".
"It taps into the core of the Indo-Caribbean culture by exploring its ethnic language’s unique vocabulary and expression," Bhimull said.
"It is the most appropriate way to celebrate the heritage and identity of the Indo-Trinidadian experience. Thus, empowering the Trinbagonian and by extension the Caribbean people, in their heritage and cultural
identity."
Tune in to TV6’s ME every Friday in May to learn some Trinidad Bhojpuri!