wrong

ADVERSE WEATHER ALERT #1

The Tropical Storm Warning was lifted as of 11pm Tuesday.

The centre of the disturbance which was a strong tropical wave, made its way across Trinidad during the early night hours, however impactful weather was minimal.

The low – latitude and brisk movement speed of the system made it difficult for organization and development into a Tropical Storm to take place.

Whilst parts of Tobago and eastern Trinidad received rainfall from this event, Grenada got the brunt of it, with flooding reported in some areas and wind gusts of up to 118 km/hr. As of 5:00am this morning the system was located at 11.3N 65.4W, with maximum sustained winds of 35kt. Since entering the Caribbean sea, the system looks more defined, but it still remains labelled as Potential Tropical Cyclone #2.

After the passage of this strong tropical wave, the atmosphere remains generally moist and unstable so there is still the likelihood for impactful weather today. As a result, an Adverse Weather Alert is in effect until 6pm.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MOM MURDERED DEFENDING DAUGHTER

MOM MURDERED DEFENDING DAUGHTER

Staff of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), of which the Express newspaper is part, is mourning the murder of 55-year-old employee Tricia Badaloo.

Badaloo’s daughter, Taylor Benson, 21, is being treated for chop wounds following an attack at their Neil Street home in Sangre Grande on Monday by a man they both knew.

Badaloo was employed with CCN as the Group procurement associate and has been with the company since 2008.

Panic before the storm

Panic before the storm

Instead of the calm before the storm, there was an atmosphere of panic in parts of the country yesterday as many people sought to stock up on necessary supplies.

From as early as 8 a.m., there were long lines at grocery stores, gas stations and hardwares in both East and North Trinidad .

Teen succumbs to severe burns

Teen succumbs to severe burns

A 16-year-old schoolgirl who suffered severe burns in a fire that killed three family members on Saturday, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday.

Kimberly Chattergoon, a pupil of Southern Academy Secondary School, was being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit for burns to 70 per cent of her body.

Her father, Louis Chatter­goon, said relatives were informed that Kimberly’s condition had wor­sened overnight, and they were on their way to the hospital when news came that she had passed around 2.35 a.m.

PREPARE AND PRAY

PREPARE AND PRAY

“Man can plan, but God acts...We will prepare, prepare, prepare, but still pray”.

So said Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi as he responded to urgent questions in the Senate from Independent Senator Paul Richards on whether agencies were equipped to deal with possible catastrophic effects of the storm, such as what happened in Greenvale in the past.

Al-Rawi said the ministry had put everything on high alert and it had collected 14 times the height of the twin towers in rubbish and refuse over the last several weeks in its clean-up blitz.

Rambally: Where is the Prime Minister

Rambally: Where is the Prime Minister

Where is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley?

Opposition MP Din­esh Rambally said as the nation faces the possibility of being battered by a tropical storm, there is an absence of leadership in the country.

Rowley left Trinidad on June 6 to attend the Summit of Americas meeting in California, USA, and has been abroad since.

A release from his office stated he would remain in California to undergo medical tests, including prostate and cardiac analysis.

Recommended for you