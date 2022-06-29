ADVERSE WEATHER ALERT #1
The Tropical Storm Warning was lifted as of 11pm Tuesday.
The centre of the disturbance which was a strong tropical wave, made its way across Trinidad during the early night hours, however impactful weather was minimal.
The low – latitude and brisk movement speed of the system made it difficult for organization and development into a Tropical Storm to take place.
Whilst parts of Tobago and eastern Trinidad received rainfall from this event, Grenada got the brunt of it, with flooding reported in some areas and wind gusts of up to 118 km/hr. As of 5:00am this morning the system was located at 11.3N 65.4W, with maximum sustained winds of 35kt. Since entering the Caribbean sea, the system looks more defined, but it still remains labelled as Potential Tropical Cyclone #2.
After the passage of this strong tropical wave, the atmosphere remains generally moist and unstable so there is still the likelihood for impactful weather today. As a result, an Adverse Weather Alert is in effect until 6pm.