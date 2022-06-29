Staff of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), of which the Express newspaper is part, is mourning the murder of 55-year-old employee Tricia Badaloo.

Badaloo’s daughter, Taylor Benson, 21, is being treated for chop wounds following an attack at their Neil Street home in Sangre Grande on Monday by a man they both knew.

Badaloo was employed with CCN as the Group procurement associate and has been with the company since 2008.