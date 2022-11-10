This photo taken by the Trinidad Guardian on 1 November 1949 (Courtesy of The National Archives of Trinidad & Tobago) shows an example of flooding, following a heavy downpour of rain, which turned the streets of Port-of-Spain into “veritable rivers”. This picture was taken at the corner of St Vincent Street and South Quay, and it shows trolley buses and motor-carts at a standstill.
I remember a co-worker in South Trinidad, sometime in the early 1980s, remarking to me one morning, following heavy overnight rain, that south Trinidad was cut off from "Town". He jokingly announced “Boy! we now have three islands, South Trinidad, North Trinidad and Tobago”
Indeed, the flooding was then so bad that Trinidad was cut in half by high water across the Caroni plains, but was this something new?
The book ‘Great Estates of Trinidad’ by Anthony de Verteuil talks about the difficulty of growing sugar in the Chaguanas area. It is written: “It was more or less completely submerged during the rainy season and to such an extent at times as to preclude communication across”.
Much the same applies to the ‘Oropuche Lagoon’ (also sometimes known as ‘The Great Lagoon’) which drains into the sea (Gulf of Paria) via two rivers on either side of the Mosquito creek. On the San Fernando side is the ‘Blazini’ river and on the south, or La Brea, side is the ‘Godineau’ river.
As long ago as 1886, another de Verteuil, this time Louis A. A., recorded the following statement: “During the wet season, after any heavy showers, the Caroni and its effluents overflow their banks, inundating the country around for many hours, leaving, on retiring, a fertile deposit.
When the Guaymare and Conupia (a stream that runs down from the Montserrat hills) meet together, they cover for several miles of the flat lands adjoining the Caroni Savanna. This flooding on more than one occasion placed a severe test on the Railway between Caroni and Cunupia stations”.
Because of the situation described above, the Trinidad Government Railway decided in 1897 to carry out major engineering works to address flooding in the Caroni area which had been affecting the Southern Main Line. This work was completed in 1898 and involved the raising of the railway embankment an average of 3 feet for 1 ¾ miles between the north side of the Caroni bridge over the river, and some distance to the south of Caroni station.
The work included the construction of five new bridges with spans of 15 to 80 feet, and of three smaller bridges, and the raising of eight existing bridges to afford increased waterways. To the credit of the engineering department of the railway, these works were carried out without stoppage of traffic, some 10 to 14 trains passing each week day, without accident or delay to any passenger trains, except two, both occurring on a Sunday when bridge tops had to be changed. The work was carried out by Horace Marwood - TGR Maintenance Engineer.
Flooding was further managed over the intervening years by the sugar industry through a system of waterways which served to channel flood water away from valuable crop land.
Since the demise of the railways, and the sugar industry they served, perhaps the focus on keeping these waterways clear has not been what it once was taking us back to a period when natural flooding of the plains was a natural event, as described by L. A.A deVerteuil in 1886. Food for thought don’t you think?