Trinidad and Tobago citizens interviewed by the Express yesterday expressed mixed emotions about US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Several people said they were Trump supporters, and admired his “abrasive, no-nonsense personality”. Others declared Biden “was a black-man president, and he loved both black and white”.
Trump also lost points for his handling of Covid-19.
Several people on the streets of Port of Spain said they were viewing the inauguration of Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, and would return home to continue their watch of the inauguration.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Laventille Redemption Christian Centre Pastor Victor Gill said: “I prefer (Donald) Trump because he stood for Christian freedom and freedom of speech. The US is a country of immigrants, and what affects America affects the whole world. Joe Biden is pro-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) and pro-abortion. He’s not nationalist, but he’s a globalist. This a new ideology that is being promoted in the world.
“And Biden’s camp represents a departure from Judeo-Christian values. I don’t believe Trump should be exonerated for all his flaws. He is as good as many and better than any. I prefer Trump and I believe the pro-Trump movement will not die. In the meantime, we have to pray that God’s will be done.”
On the other hand, Lotto cashier Natalie Morris likes Trump. “Biden will bring a plethora of legislation to support the LGBT agenda. Trump cares about God’s world view,” she said.
Outside New City Mall, Independence Square, chow vendor Keston Knights said he prefers Trump. “He has personality. The man talks his mind. He gets things done. He tried to get rid of Covid-19. He put ISIS in their place. Terrorism has hit ground zero. Trump is anti-LGBT. He wants babies, not abortion.”
Give Biden a chance
Port of Spain vendor Kareem Williams lamented he could not ply his trade since the police were engaged in a crackdown.
Uniformed police were spotted chatting with vendors as they packed up items.
Between mouthfuls of watermelon, Williams said: “Trump has to go. I want all the tenets that democracy represents like freedom to vote and freedom to engage in peaceful protest. Human rights and equal rights. Freedom of speech and freedom of movement. Not mob violence that Trump promoted.”
Itinerant cigarette vendor Lou Ann Duntin however believes in giving Biden a chance, but added: “It’s too early to really judge his impact. But he has good intentions. The world has great expectations.”
Laventille resident Rawle Thompson, 72, said: “This new Biden is proving he cares about Covid-19. He is ramping up access to vaccines. Millions of Americans can get the vaccine now. I am always tuned in CNN. I can’t bear to see those depressing figures. I hope they drop significantly.”
A turbaned Biden supporter gushed: “Biden is a black man. Forget if he is a white man (Caucasian). He has lived among black people. He will handle the Covid-19 like a giant.”