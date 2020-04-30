The University of the West Indies (The UWI) will be participating in trials to determine an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Speaking during yesterday’s virtual media briefing, dean of The UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences, Prof Terrence Seemungal said the university has been approached by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to participate in the study.

The trials will be undertaken at The UWI’s Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica and Bahamas campuses.