Several people from Trinidad who were not successful in being interviewed for jobs on Royal Caribbean cruise lines journeyed to Tobago yesterday to try their luck.
There were long lines at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago on day three of the recruitment process, but no chaos. At 4 p.m. when the process closed, just over 433 people in Tobago were registered.
People had started lining up from 7 p.m. on Wednesday to ensure they were able to go through the recruitment process.
Some of the prospective applicants told the Express they journeyed from Trinidad via the fast ferry, with some even booking overnight stays.
One person walked with his suitcase to the venue. Applicants who did not walk with their vaccination cards were told they had to present it, and those who were not vaccinated were given the opportunity to get vaccinated and return.
Vivian Meade told the Express he journeyed to Tobago via the fast ferry on Wednesday, and was in line from 8 p.m.
“It’s an opportunity for Trinbagonians to go out there and work. Unemployed people you know, even people who have a job and still looking for betterment,” Meade said.
Another applicant, Ronson Alleyne of San Juan, said he could not miss out on the opportunity.
“I was in line since 7 o’clock on Wednesday. I want to experience travelling the world. This is a free experience so I am taking it,” he said.
Tents were erected on the compound of the Shaw Park Cultural Complex just in case it rained, and according to executive co-ordinator for the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Kern Cowan, the process was a smooth one.
“Our first registered person on the list was at 7.50 p.m. on Wednesday. We have a mix of Trinidadians and Tobagonians. So far the process is smooth,” Cowan said.
Additional security measures were in place and members the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were also on site.
Cowan said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) took the initiative to study exactly what was happening in Trinidad, and to make the required adjustments in terms of security.
“So we doubled security. We had support from the CAST estate constables, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service who are very helpful in terms of managing the crowd on the outside and on the inside,” Cowan said.
The Royal Caribbean International recruitment process returns to Trinidad at NAPA today.