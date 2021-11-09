From 4 a.m. on November 22, Trinidad and Tobago nationals who have been fully vaccinated with the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine will be counted as “vaccinated” when they enter the United Kingdom.
The announcement was made by the British High Commissioner to T&T Harriet Cross on Twitter yesterday.
According to a travel update posted on the UK government’s website yesterday, the UK government now recognises vaccines on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).
“As a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefiting more fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India,” it stated.
The statement noted that passengers who have been fully vaccinated and have received their vaccine certificate from one of over 135 approved countries and territories are not required to take a pre-departure test, day eight test or self-isolate upon arrival.
Instead, they will just need to pay for a lateral flow test to take before the end of their second day, post-arrival.
Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J) are already accepted by the UK government.
“This comes as the government simplifies travel rules for all under-18s coming to England who will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day eight testing and pre-departure testing. They will only be required to take one post-arrival test and a confirmatory free PCR test if they test positive,” the statement added.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said as the UK continued to recover from the pandemic and expand its recognition of international vaccines, the travel announcement marked “the next step in our restart of international travel”.
“By also simplifying the rules for international travel for all under-18s coming to England, we’re bringing further good news for families looking to unite with loved ones, and another great boost for the travel sector,” he noted in the UK government statement.