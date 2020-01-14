One man is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today charged with a triple murder at Get Well Avenue, Pinto, Arima on January 6.
Nathaniel Ellis 31, of Pinto Road, Arima, was charged in connection with the deaths of 39-year-old Damien Chuniesingh, 31-year-old Polly Chuniesingh, both of Getwell Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima and their uncle, Canadian national, 55-year-old Deoraj Chuniesingh
The bodies of the three victims were found at Damien’s home by a relative. An autopsy found that they had all been strangled to death. Quantities of jewellery and cash were subsequently found to be missing from the premises.
An investigation was launched into the incident which resulted in Ellis being arrested by officers of the Pinto Police Station on Januaru 8.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgt. Hosein, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2, while Ellis was charged by Sgt. Hosein.