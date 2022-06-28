At 8:00 am this morning, the centre of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was located near 9.5ºN latitude 56.5ºW longitude or about 530 km East of Trinidad.
The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h), and a westward or west-north-westward motion is expected for the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands tonight.
As a result, Trinidad and Tobago remains under a Tropical Storm Warning. A Tropical Storm Warning means that storm conditions are likely over the warning area within 36 hours. Periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms are likely, which can result in rainfall accumulations in excess of 100 mm.
Gusty winds in excess of 70km/h can be expected. These wind gusts are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees.
The risk of landslides/landslips is likely in areas so prone and sea conditions can become occasionally rough.
The next update will be issued at 11am.