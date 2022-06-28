This is the last update as it pertains to Potential Tropical Cyclone #2.
The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for Trinidad and Tobago. At 11:00 pm
tonight, the centre of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two (PTC2) was located near 10.9ºN latitude 62.8ºW longitude which is 175 km to the west of the Trinidad. Hence, Tropical Storm conditions are no longer expected.
However, a moist and unstable atmosphere exists and convergence behind the disturbance (PTC#2) is still likely to produce persistent periods of rainfall and patches of heavy showers and/or thunderstorms.
These heavy showers/thunderstorms can produce gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h and rainfall accumulations in excess of 25 mm in some areas. Ponding and localized street flooding are also possible.
The risk of landslides/landslips is possible in areas so prone.
Sea conditions can become agitated in heavy showers and thunderstorms.
According to the National Hurricane Center:
Satellite imagery suggests that the disturbance is slowly getting better organized, with gradually increasing convective banding in the northern semicircle. However, surface observations from Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada indicate that the system has not yet developed a closed circulation.
Therefore, it still has the status of a potential tropical cyclone. The initial intensity remains 35 kt based on the various surface observations.
The disturbance is forecast to be in an environment of low shear and warm sea surface temperatures if it remains offshore, and this should lead the system to become a tropical cyclone in 12-24 hr.
Strengthening is likely to be slow until the system moves away from the coast of South America after 36 h, at which time a faster development appears likely. The new intensity forecast is similar to the previous forecast and calls for the system to reach hurricane strength over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the 72 h point.
Later in the forecast period, the global models still suggest that the cyclone's low-level circulation will remain intact after crossing Central America and this is also shown by the NHC forecast.
The system is moving a little faster with the initial motion now a somewhat uncertain 285/23 kt. A general westward motion near or just north of the coast of South America with some decrease in forward speed is expected during the next day or two due to the presence of a low- to mid-level ridge to the north.
A south of west motion may occur for a time while the system is over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. The new forecast track is similar to the previous track is lies close to the various consensus models.