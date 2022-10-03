The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service continues to monitor an active tropical wave to the east of the Windward Islands.
As at 8 a.m. today (Monday 3rd October,2022), this tropical wave was located near 51W or about 1050 km east of the Windward Islands and moving to the west near 28 km/hr.
The National Hurricane Center has given this tropical wave a low (30%) chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone in 48 hours and a medium (40%) chance of development in five (5) days.
Regardless of development, moist and unstable conditions would exist over the islands. Trinidad and Tobago would experience cloudy skies with intermittent periods of showers and a medium to high chance of thunderstorm activity. These conditions can persist from the middle of this week and into the start of the weekend due to the approach and passage of this tropical wave.
At present, there are NO alerts, watches or warnings in effect for Trinidad and Tobago.
The TTMS continues to monitor this tropical wave and will issue and update at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (04th October 2022) or earlier if the situation warrants.
