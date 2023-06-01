THE murder trial involving six police officers accused of shooting to death three friends in Barrackpore in 2011, is expected to begin by the beginning of the new law term in September.
The jury selection process is scheduled to begin today at the Family Court in Princes Town where 12 jurors are to be selected to listen to the evidence and ultimately determine the fate of the officers. A number of alternate jurors are to also be selected.
However, while the selection process will be taking place at the Princes Town Court, the Judiciary has indicated that the actual trial will be taking place in-person at the O’Meara Judicial Centre in Arima.
But the selected location of the trial has sparked criticism from senior counsel Israel Khan who is representing some of the officers. He is arguing that the trial should take place in the county where the murders are alleged to have happened.
The O’meara Judicial Centre he said, was inadequate for the trial, and questioned whether the judiciary was attempting to have the trial take place “in secret”. This he said, was because the O’Meara facility was not large enough to accommodate members of the public, including the media.
Charged with the murders are Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo, along with PCs Ronald Riveiro, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman and Antonio Ramadhin.
A seventh officer, Nicole Clement was also charged in connection with the murders but she has since turned State witness.
The officers are accused of murdering Abigail Johnson, 23, Alana Duncan, 28, and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, 26, on July 22, 2011.
It is alleged that the three were driving in Duncan’s vehicle when they were stopped by police at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Gunness Trace in Barrackpore. It was alleged that the three shot at the law men before the officers returned fire killing all three.
Yesterday the officers also failed in their attempt to be granted bail ahead of the murder trial.
In July of last year they had made an application for bail before Justice Norton Jack but the application was denied.
They eventually appealed the decision, but the appeal court in a majority 2-1 decision yesterday also dismissed the appeal. Hearing the challenge were Justices Nolan Bereaux, Maria Wilson and Ronnie Boodoosingh.
While Justices Bereaux and Wilson found the Appeal Court did not have the jurisdiction based on the law to review and/or overturn the decision of the High Court jugde, Justice Boodoosingh disagreed. In his dissenting judgment Justice Boodoosingh said he found it was appropriate for the officers to each be granted bail in the sum of $.7 million.
Given the majority ruling, the officers will have to remain incarcerated pending the hearing and outcome of their trial.
In a media release issued by Khan, the senior attorney questioned why the judiciary had selected the Omera Judicial Centre for the trial to take place.
“I have been an officer of the court for the past 44 years and I am not going to Princes Town to illegally select a jury at the Princes Town Court so that can be transferred to the illegal location of this trial in Arima.
“I would not allow myself, my integrity, and my reputation to be used as a prop for the charade by the judiciary. An item of Gazette cannot replace or be substituted for the substantive law. It is the beginning of a creeping dictatorship. Wake up lawyers, stand up for the right of an accused to a fair tail,” he stated.
Khan went on to add that he was calling on the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT), the Southern Assembly of Lawyers and Criminal Judges of both the High Court and Court of Appeal to visit the O’Meara “factory room at Arima” to ascertain if it was for and proper to carry out a murder trial where the outcome for the accused could be death by hanging.
“There is no room in the Court for members of the public to sit and listen in the presence of the Jury, the prosecutors, defence attorneys and the Judge to witness for themselves that the accused or the State is getting a fair trial. Is this a deliberate ploy to weaken trial by Jury ? I say no to ‘Secret Trials’ by the Judiciary.
“And I finally say to the learned trial judge, Her Ladyship Carla Brown-Antoine, if you are so assured that what you are doing is legal, that the Judiciary can legally fix this matter at the O’Meara Complex at Arima for hearing then charge me for contempt of court for disobeying your order (which is illegal and thus null and void) to attend the Criminal Princes Town Court to select a jury for trial at the Factory Room in Arima,” Khan stated.