MALE pupils at public schools across the country who repeatedly commit major infractions can look forward to being recommended by the Education Ministry to be enrolled in the Military-led Academic Training (MiLAT) programme.
Cabinet has approved that, with effect from academic year 2022/2023, male pupils who repeatedly commit major or severe infractions, and who are therefore in line for permanent removal from the school environment, will be recommended to the programme by the ministry.
But female pupils are not immune from such a recommendation.
While it has not yet been established, the Education Ministry stated in a news release last week that similar solutions are being sought when it comes to female pupils.
“MiLAT is expected to assist young male citizens in transforming the trajectory of their lives. The Ministry of Education recognises that a solution is needed for young female students with similar behavioural challenges, and therefore pledges its support for a suitable expansion of the MiLAT programme,” the release stated.
It went on to add that those pupils recommended to the programme will be allowed to pursue full certification in the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council (CSEC) exams and have exposure to elective skills, with the ability to pursue higher levels of education and training.
“Compulsory education in Trinidad and Tobago is between the ages of five and 16. As such, students under the age of 16 who are recommended to MILAT must compulsorily attend.”